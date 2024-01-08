Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 8th 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. The Penguins have won three of their last five games, while the Flyers have won one out of five.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game info

Date and Time : Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET Location : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Broadcast : ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Streaming : Fugo TV

: Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News, and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks!

Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres in their last game. They are scoring 3.03 goals per game while conceding 2.74. Their penalty kill effectiveness is 83.1%, and their power play success percentage is 14.6%.

They are considered the favorites, with moneyline odds of -124.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Key players and injury status

Jake Guentzel has been a key player for Pittsburgh, tallying a total of 43 points with 18 goals and 25 assists this season. Sidney Crosby has also been a contributor to Pittsburgh’s success, accumulating 41 points with his 22 goals and 19 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 7-3-0 this season and has allowed 33 goals while making an impressive total of 363 saves. Matt Nieto (knee) and John Ludvig (undisclosed) are unavailable for today's game.

Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) won their last game 3-2 against the Calgary Flames. The Flyers are allowing 2.90 goals per game while conceding 2.74 goals. Their power play success rate stands at 10.2%, and the penalty kill rate is at 86.3%.

The Flyers are considered the underdogs against the Penguins, with moneyline odds of +104.

Philadelphia Flyers: Key players and injury status

Travis Konecny has been performing well for Philadelphia accumulating a total of 37 points in 39 games with 21 goals and 16 assists. This season, Joel Farabee has been impressive, amassing a total of 29 points with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Samuel Ersson has a record of 9-5-3, boasts a percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.5 per game.

Ryan Ellis (lower body) and Noah Cates (foot) are sidelined due to injuries.