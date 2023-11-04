Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov. 4, 2023

The struggling Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6) will face off against the winless San Jose Sharks (0-9-1) at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. Catch all the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT.

After a 4-3 loss to Anaheim, the Penguins are looking to rebound. Meanwhile, the Sharks are trying to recover from their crushing 10-1 loss to Vancouver.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Game day guide

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose

Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 105.9 The X and WISR 680

Pittsburgh Penguins aim for second victory in four games

After an impressive win against Colorado, the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered back-to-back losses. Their next challenge is to break their losing streak by defeating the Sharks, which would mark their second win in the last four games.

Pittsburgh maintains an average of 2.89 goals per game, recently scoring three goals on 42 shots.

Key contributors in the Penguins' last game were Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson, each with a goal and an assist, as well as Radim Zohorna with a goal and Sidney Crosby with an assist.

Defensively, Pittsburgh has struggled, allowing an average of 3.22 goals per game, including four in its last matchup.

To secure a win, the Penguins must tighten their defensive play. Tristan Jarry saved 23 of 27 shots and holds a 2-5-0 record in seven games with a 2.84 GAA and a .893 save percentage.

The Penguins are missing John Ludvig (concussion, out), Mark Pysyk (lower body, out), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body, out) and Will Butcher (undisclosed, out).

San Jose Sharks in pursuit of first victory this season

The San Jose Sharks have had a dreadful start to the season, losing their first 10 games. Their prime objective is to break this streak by securing their first win of the season, and they hope to achieve this against the Penguins.

San Jose is currently averaging just one goal per game, scoring one goal on 31 shots in its most recent matchup. Fabian Zetterlund was the lone scorer for the Sharks, with assists from Kevin Labanc and Luke Kunin.

Defensively, the Sharks have encountered challenges, conceding an average of 4.40 goals per game, including 10 in their last outing.

Kaapo Kahkonen saved 13 of 19 shots before being substituted and holds a 0-4-0 record in five games with a 4.30 GAA and a .876 save percentage.

Injuries for the Sharks include Matt Benning (undisclosed, out), Logan Couture (lower body, out), Alexander Barabanov (finger, out) and Mitchell Russell (undisclosed, out).