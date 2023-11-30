Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 30th 2023

As the Tampa Bay Lightning gear up to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, hockey enthusiasts are in for a thrilling matchup between the seventh-place team in the Eastern Conference and the 14th-ranked Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins Game Preview

The Penguins have caught the attention of fans and analysts with their impressive offensive prowess this season. Boasting an average of 3.10 goals per game, the team has found success in the dynamic trio of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin. This formidable lineup has contributed significantly, amassing 30 goals and 37 assists, steering the Penguins toward a promising season.

However, the Penguins' offensive prowess extends beyond their top line. Players such as Bryan Rust, Reilly Smith and Lars Eller have stepped up admirably, combining for 19 goals and 19 assists. Moreover, the defensive duo of Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang has added another dimension to the team's attack, contributing seven goals and 22 assists from the blue line.

Tampa Bay Lightning Game preview

On the opposing side, the Tampa Bay Lightning, currently occupying the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, are also enjoying a promising season. With an impressive average of 3.48 goals per game, the Lightning's offensive capabilities are evident. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point lead the charge, who have notched 27 goals and 40 assists, forming a formidable top line for the Lightning.

However, their collective offensive contribution sets the Lightning apart this season. Players like Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul have come together to add 27 goals and 30 assists, showcasing the team's depth. The defensive pairing of Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev has been instrumental in bolstering the offense from the blue line, adding six goals and 32 assists.

Penguins vs. Lightning: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 36 out of the 60 games played, while the Tampa Bay Lightning secured victories in 24 games. Conversely, the Penguins faced 24 losses, while the Lightning experienced 36 defeats. Neither team has had draws in the 60 games played. Both teams share equal wins and losses in overtime, with four wins and four losses each. The average number of goals per game across these 60 games is 3.6 for the Pittsburgh Penguins and 2.9 for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Prediction

In the upcoming matchup, the Lightning (-145) are favored over the Penguins (+121), with an over/under set at 6.5. Tampa Bay looks to bounce back after a recent 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are coming off a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Nashville Predators on the same day. The Lightning are anticipated to secure a victory in this game.

Penguins vs. Lightning: Prediction

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Lightning to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score: Yes