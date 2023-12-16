Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec. 16, 2023

The NHL clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) is set for Saturday at 7 p.m ET, featuring a showdown of offensive talent with William Nylander (14 goals and 24 assists) and Jake Guentzel (13 goals and 19 assists) at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

Toronto is coming off a narrow 6-5 overtime loss at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec 14, while Pittsburgh Penguins secured a 4-3 shootout triumphed on the road against the Montreal Canadiens a day earlier.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto. Broadcast : SportsNet PT and ESPN+

: SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: WESA 90.5 and Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Great offensive play is the driving force behind the Maple Leafs' leadership

The Maple Leafs are enjoying a stellar season propelled by their high scoring offense, averaging 3.52 goals per game and netting 12 goals in the last two games.

Leading the top two lines, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner have contributed an impressive 49 goals and 56 assists. The entire offense has shown up, with John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Max Domi combining for 16 goals and 42 assists.

Notably, defensemen Morgan Rielly and Jake McCabe have added five goals and 22 assists, enhancing offensive opportunites from the point. While the offense has been outstanding, the defense has faced challenges, allowing 3.30 goals per game.

T.J Brodie and Morgan Rielly have a combined 2.9 defensive point shares, but the rest of the unit has struggled, making it easier for opponents to generate shots on goal.

Moreover, goaltender Ilya Samsonov has also had difficulties with a .878 save percentage and a 3.51 GAA, registering -8.6 goals saved above average on 337 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Update

Matt Murray is sidelined with a hip injury.

Joseph Woll is out due to an ankle issue.

Jake Muzzin is unavailable for the rest of the season with a back injury.

Timothy Liljegren is out with a lower body injury.

Mark Giordano is recovering from a finger injury.

John Klingberg will miss the remainder of the season due to a hip injury.

Ryan Reaves is listed as questionable due to lower body injury.

Matthew Knies is listed as questionable due to an illness.

The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to reverse their fortunes

The Pittsburgh Penguins are grappling with a difficult season, particularly on the offensive front, averaging only 2.93 goals per game.

While Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin lead the top two lines with 40 goals and 47 assists, the rest of the offense has struggled to find consistent production.

The top heavy nature of the offense, with only four skaters contributing eight goals or more, allows opponents to focus on limiting scoring opportunities. Despite these challenges, the Pittsburgh Penguins' defense has been resilient, allowing just 2.61 goals per game, conceding only five goals in the last two games.

Defensive contributors Eril Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson have a combined 4.5 defensive point shares, including 77 blocked shots, while Kris Letang and Ryan Graves contribute depth with a combined 3.8 defensive point shares.

Additionally, goaltender Tristan Jarry has showcased excellence with a .917 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA, saving 8.1 goals above average on 593 shots.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Update

Bryan Rust is sidelined with a hip injury.

Matt Nieto is out with an undisclosed issue.

Noel Acciari is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Rickard Rakell is unavailable due to an upper body concern.

Chad Ruhwedel is sidelined with a lower body injury.

