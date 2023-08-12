Pius Suter contract: How much will Canucks pay ex-Red Wings center?

The Vancouver Canucks made a strategic move by signing center Pius Suter to a two-year contract, a deal that carries an average annual value of $1.6 million. This signing marks a notable change for the 27-year-old Swiss player, who had spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings under a higher contract worth $3.25 million annually.

Suter's time with the Red Wings saw him record modest numbers, tallying 14 goals and 10 assists in 79 games during the previous season. Despite these lower figures, Suter's defensive skills shone through, winning an impressive 46.8% of his faceoffs. Known for his solid two-way game, Suter's presence on the ice often translated into reliable defensive play for his team.

Having initially debuted in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season, Suter has accumulated a total of 43 goals and 44 assists in 216 games over his three-year career. His faceoff win rate stands at 46.7%, showcasing his ability to contribute in crucial puck possession situations.

The Canucks' decision to bring Pius Suter on board at a reduced cap hit could prove to be a valuable move, as they look to bolster their roster with a dependable center who brings defensive acumen and versatility to the ice.

This signing not only provides Suter with an opportunity for a fresh start but also presents the Canucks with an affordable asset who could potentially yield significant returns in the upcoming seasons.

Three things to know about the Pius Suter signing to Vancouver

The signing of Pius Suter by the Vancouver Canucks carries three key implications.

Firstly, Suter's defensive prowess offers a significant upgrade to the team's performance, addressing its struggles in penalty-killing and overall defensive play. His ability to thwart shots from the center of the ice, whether during even-strength or penalty situations, can provide a much-needed boost to the Canucks' backline.

Secondly, the team faces a cap crunch despite recent roster adjustments, including signings like Ian Cole, Carson Soucy, Teddy Bleuger and Suter. To navigate this challenge, trade options involving surplus wingers like Nils Hoglander, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, and even defenseman Tyler Myers could be explored.

Lastly, Pius Suter's arrival reignites trade discussions, with Myers potentially being a trade piece due to his expiring contract. A trade with the San Jose Sharks, previously speculated, might gain traction, as Myers could fulfill the Sharks' short-term needs while also offering trade value for future moves.