"Pius Suter over Quinn/Brock?": Canucks fans baffled over team's shootout lineup in loss to Columbus Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks fans were left scratching their heads after seeing Pius Suter in the lineup for the shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

The Canucks decision to have Suter take the shootout attempt over Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser surprised many fans.

It was a one-sided shootout in the end where Elvis Merzlikins stopped all four Canucks shooters and helped the Blue Jackets secure a much-needed 4-3 win.

With the defeat, the impressive five-game winning run for the Canucks came to an end, and with that, the Blue Jackets snapped their three-game losing streak in the process.

Expand Tweet

Canucks fans reacted to the defeat, with many believing that it should have been a different player from Pius Suter in the shootout. Here's what they said on X, formerly Twitter:

One fan tweeted:

"Pius Suter over Quinn/Brock?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With 62 points, the Vancouver Canucks remain atop the league with 62 points after 44 games.

Pius Suter's attempt failed as Blue Jackets ease past Canucks in shootout

On Monday, the Canucks traveled to the Nationwide Arena to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

J.T. Miller put the visitors up 1-0 at 5:28 into the first period after scoring off Nikita Zadorov's deflection to mark his 20th goal of the season.

Just 20 seconds later, Yegor Chinakhov tied it for the Columbus Blue Jackets before Connor Garland gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead before heading into the second period.

Both teams scored goals on the powerplay in the second period, with Dmitri Voronko making it 2-2 for the Blue Jackets before Elias Pettersson restored the Canucks lead to 3-2. At the halfway mark of the third period, Vornkov scored his second of the night and tied it 3-3 for the Blue Jackets.

After the goalless overtime, Kirill Marchenko scored the only goal in the shootout to secure the win for Columbus. Pius Suter and the Canucks face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, while the Blue Jackets will be up against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.