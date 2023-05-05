Former NHL defenseman and current ESPN hockey analyst PK Subban is facing backlash from NHL fans and observers. He made a cruel on-air joke during the network’s breakdown of Toronto’s lackluster loss to Florida in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 2013 Norris Trophy winner made a crude joke in reference to plus-size Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, which resulted in immediate demands for an apology from the former NHL defenseman.

The rude statement came after co-host John Buccigross said that the Maple Leafs should "pack a lunch." He was suggesting how they should prepare for Game 2. Subban responded, “Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch."

So far, neither the former NHL All-Star nor ESPN have commented on the remark.

Many NHL fans and observers didn't appreciate Subban's comment, and they expressed their disapproval on social media. Negative tweets flooded the platform, with one fan saying:

"Damn Lizzo canceled her concert due to Covid or a cold, I blame PK Subban for dissing her"

Kathleen @TheKatchlorette Damn Lizzo canceled her concert due to Covid or a cold, I blame PK Subban for dissing her

Another commented:

"PK Subban must have forgotten that his mom and sister are on the heavy side as well."

Double Nickel Finest @NeneB50 PK Subban must of forgot that his mom and sister are on the heavy side as well.

Buddy the Cake Boss @buddyeatscake So no one was gonna tell me PK Subban and Lindsey Vahn broke up??

Fire Neal Brown @SoleBadBrother @DeedraDream @lizzo Pk subban found worth in occupying a white space (hockey) and marrying a very white woman. He is caribbean so the kewning is to be expected.

DaCaniac @CaniacDaBaby PK Subban randomly dissing Lizzo was NOT on my bingo card for tonight

These comments highlight the insensitivity of Subban's remark and the hurt it caused to some people.

On the other hand, some fans reacted positively and came to Subban's defense. One fan tweeted:

"PK Subban said nothing wrong."

Noah Deibler @SportsBoxNoah PK Subban said nothing wrong.

Another commented:

"I don’t think he deserves to be fired for that though and it’s not like I’m a PK Subban fan. Although, I still don’t get why Pepsi Center/Ball Arena booed him for years. That seemed in poor taste…"

Joey Suyeishi @avrilanche @morgannaanna @lizzobeeating I don't think he deserves to fired for that though and it's not like I'm a PK Subban fan. Although, I still don't get why Pepsi Center/Ball Arena booed him for years. That seemed in poor taste…

Jason #45 was The Goat! @ToscaLivesOn @globalnews



Too funny! 🤣



And he was 100% right in what he said!



Also, I'm sick of that thing teaching young children it's ok to be grossly obese like she is!

Jason #45 was The Goat! @ToscaLivesOn @globalnews

Too funny! 🤣

And he was 100% right in what he said!

Also, I'm sick of that thing teaching young children it's ok to be grossly obese like she is!

It's child abuse from a far, and that's all it is!

Sam @sbrammer97



Sam @sbrammer97

The guy who said that (PK Subban) also had a good quote against Pride night, and had donated $10mil to a children's hospital in montreal (look up the video of him visiting the kids)

The reactions to Subban's remark have been mixed. While some people found his joke insensitive and unacceptable, others didn't think it was a big deal.

PK Subban's controversial comments on pride jerseys

This isn't the first time Subban has faced criticism for his comments. He previously received criticism from fans on social media for his comments against pressuring players to become activists.

Subban specifically mentioned that players should not feel obligated to wear rainbow jerseys or hats to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. This statement was made in response to some NHL teams facing backlash for not participating in Pride Night events.

Subban argued that it is unfair to expect players to become activists and that they can still show support for the community in other ways that may not be outwardly displayed.

Despite all his remarks Subban has actively supported and promoted diversity and inclusivity in hockey, using his influence to encourage young individuals from all walks of life to pursue their passions without being hindered by their race or socio-economic background.

