"Planet's best goal scorer, presently": Auston Matthews hailed by hockey analyst as Leafs forward's goal projection nears NHL record of 76

Auston Matthews is capturing the attention of the hockey world with his stellar goal-scoring performance, earning praise from ESPN analyst John Buccigross. Buccigross took to Twitter to celebrate Matthews' remarkable achievement, highlighting his current tally of 28 goals in just 30 games.

Buccigross took to Twitter to laud Matthews:

"The planet's best goal scorer, presently"

According to ESPN, Matthews is projecting a season total of 74 goals. In a league dominated by legends like Alexander Ovechkin, Buccigross sees Matthews as the present-day best goal scorer, a sentiment echoed by Matthews' impressive goal count of 168 in his last 229 games.

What makes Matthews' feat even more notable is his comparison to Ovechkin, with the Leafs' star outpacing 'Ovi' in goals after 511 NHL regular-season games. Despite being on a 12-goal winning streak over Ovechkin, Matthews seems to be flying under the radar.

With the potential to reach the 70-goal plateau, Matthews is setting himself on a trajectory that could reach the NHL record of 76 goals held by legends like Mogilny and Selanne. With Matthews leading the NHL in goals at the Christmas break, the Leafs' forward is poised to leave an indelible mark on the league's record books.

Auston Matthews Sparks Leafs to 4-1 Victory Over Blue Jackets with Goal-Scoring Prowess

Auston Matthews's scoring brilliance continued to shine as he propelled the Toronto Maple Leafs to a decisive 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The star forward tallied two goals and added an assist. Matthews opened the scoring with his 27th goal of the season, showcasing his precision with a one-timer off a Mitchell Marner feed in the first period.

Although the Blue Jackets briefly equalized in the second period, courtesy of Justin Danforth, the Leafs quickly regained control. Captain John Tavares displayed his offensive prowess with a goal, spinning around defenseman Erik Gudbranson to beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov.

Matthews further extended his league-leading goal count to 28 on a power play, highlighting his remarkable seven-game goal streak. William Nylander contributed to the offensive showcase with a short-handed goal, securing the Leafs' victory at 4-1.