"Played a beer league game": Bruce Cassidy slams Vegas Golden Knights roster after OT loss to NJ Devils 

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy slammed his players for their performance against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, January 22. The Golden Knights continued their Eastern road trip against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

The Devils got off to a strong start and led the Knights 2-1 at the end of the first period. Goals were flowing, and a remarkable comeback from the Golden Knights helped them recover from a 3-1 deficit to take a 5-4 advantage into the second period. However, ultimately, it was the Devils who prevailed, with Tyler Toffoli scoring the overtime winner to seal a dramatic 6-5 win for the home side.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't impressed with the club's performance against the New Jersey Devils and compared it to that of a beer league game:

"We basically played a beer league game out there," Cassidy said postgame. "We thought it was preseason, I guess."

Cassidy emphasized the importance of strong defensive play, especially against a team like the Devils, who can capitalize on defensive lapses. He specifically pointed out the performance of the team's blue liner.

He said:

We didn't defend to our structure or principals at all," Cassidy continued. "The plays we made, right up to the last goal, were careless, disrespectful to the game. At the end of the day, we lose. And it's what we deserve if we're going to play like that."

Bruce Cassidy added:

"Tonight was not something that should be acceptable"

The Vegas Golden Knights will continue their Eastern road trip when they face the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

How have the Vegas Golden Knights fared under Bruce Cassidy?

The Golden Knights are one of the best teams this season. They are second in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, with 60 points in the bank. The Knights are 5-4-1 in their last 10 outings.

Meanwhile, Cassidy was appointed the third head coach in the brief Golden Knights history in 2022, after serving for six seasons with the Boston Bruins. In his first stint with the club, he led the Golden Knights to win their first championship after beating the Florida Panthers 4-1 at the 2023 Stanley Cup finals.

The reigning champions are predicted to be one of the favorites to lift the coveted Stanley Cup title once again this time.