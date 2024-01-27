"Player safety is the biggest joke": Brendan Gallagher’s 5-game suspension sparks outrage in fans with NHL DOPS

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has ignited a storm of discontent among fans after receiving a five-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

During Thursday night's third period, Gallagher's striking play resulted in a match penalty and exit. The NHL Safety Department expressed disapproval of Gallagher's action.

He had hit Pelech's head forcefully with his right elbow. They stressed that the hit was avoidable and dangerous. Pelech's injury highlights the seriousness of the hit. Pelech, having previous concussion incidents, couldn't continue the game.

The 34-year-old veteran, in his 12th season, faces his first suspension and a hefty financial penalty. Gallagher will forfeit $169,271 in salary and miss the games against Pittsburgh, Washington, Dallas, St. Louis and Anaheim.

The suspension has fueled outrage among fans, though, who question the consistency of the NHL's disciplinary decisions. One tweeted:

"Player safety is the biggest joke in professional sports, and it's not even close."

Brendan Gallagher is set to return to action on Feb. 15 against the New York Rangers.

Brendan Gallagher's suspension raises questions qbout Leadership as Islanders grapple with potential loss of Pelech

Brendan Gallagher has a five-game suspension, a big issue for the experienced player. Typically, he plays hard, but the hit is new territory for the 12-season veteran.

The timing and context of the hit reveal a recurring issue for Gallagher this season— costly penalties late in games that jeopardize the Canadiens' chances of victory. As a veteran leader, such actions are not befitting of Gallagher, especially in critical game situations.

His absence on the ice during the suspension may not heavily impact the Canadiens, underlining the notion that Gallagher's value lies more in his role as a veteran leader.

The potential loss of Adam Pelech is a significant concern for the Islanders, though. Having recently returned from a 23-game absence due to a wrist injury, if Peach is concussed again, as suggested by on-ice observations, the Islanders may face another prolonged absence of one of their key defensemen.

Despite the NHL's disciplinary action against Brendan Gallagher, the impact on the Islanders remains uncertain. The Canadiens, likely headed to the draft lottery, may absorb the consequences of Gallagher's suspension, but the Islanders' playoff aspirations could be jeopardized if Pelech faces an extended absence.

The situation also poses challenges for Islanders' general manager Lou Lamoriello, who may need to explore options for a replacement given the scarcity of top-four defensemen in the trade market before the Mar. 8 deadline.