"Players need to negotiate a better CBA" - Hockey fans left debating over Paul Bissonnette's recommendation to introduce franchise tag in NHL 

Former NHL player and Spittin' Chiclets podcast host, Paul Bissonnette, ignited a heated debate among hockey fans with his recent proposal to introduce a franchise tag in the NHL. This suggestion emerged as a response to the stark contrast in earnings between NBA coaches and star players like Connor McDavid.

Bissonnette's proposition advocates for a franchise tag system that wouldn't count against the team's salary cap, allowing each NHL team to designate one player for this status. The proposed contract would have a maximum term of five years and a cap of $20 million, aimed at providing better compensation for top-tier players.

In response to Paul Bissonnette's recommendation, fans took to social media to express their varied opinions on the matter.

One fan commented on the need for players to negotiate a more favorable Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA):

"Players need to negotiate a better CBA. League needs to market itself better. Cap isn't escalating like other leagues."

Another fan raised concerns about the financial viability of such a system:

"Hockey is an expensive sport and not very popular in many markets in the USA. Arizona can't support $20m players"

Yet another perspective emerged, advocating for a more straightforward solution:

"That solution is simple to figure out. It's time for a better negotiator representing the NHLPA. The power has always been on the players side but they've been drinking too much of the corrupt hockey Kool-Aid to figure it out."

Player compensation, financial sustainability in different markets, and the efficacy of negotiation strategies by the NHLPA all come to the forefront of this ongoing debate.

Paul Bissonnette's remarks hold truth

Paul Bissonnette's remarks are not without context as some of the NHL's premier players seem to earn less than expected. Notably, Connor McDavid's eight-year, $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers carries a cap hit of $12.5 million. And considering his impact on the Oilers and the NHL, Bissonnette's remarks feel accurate.

Similarly, Auston Matthews' five-year, $58.2 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs translates to a $11.64 million cap hit. Artemi Panarin's two-year, $7 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks has a cap hit of $812,500, while Alex Ovechkin's recent five-year, $47.5 million agreement with the Washington Capitals yields a $9.5 million cap hit. Even Brad Marchand's eight-year, $49 million contract with the Boston Bruins reflects a $6.125 million cap hit.

Paul Bissonnette's concerns are indeed true as top NHL talents appear to earn significantly less than their counterparts in other professional sports. Even less than an NBA coach.

