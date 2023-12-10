"Playing more like a tropical storm" - NHL fans react as Hurricanes' four-game losing streak prompts player only meeting

A four-game losing streak has triggered a players-only meeting for the Carolina Hurricanes, a team recognized for its consistent performance and talented group. The Hurricanes, who just faced a difficult Western Canada swing, went 0-4 in a row, prompting the team to band together to solve the concerns.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided the inside scoop on X (formerly Twitter):

"Hurricanes had a players’-only meeting following the loss tonight. Tough Western Canada swing, 0-4."

Expand Tweet

This sparked interesting reactions from NHL fans, who expressed their thoughts on the team's unexpected struggles.

The Hurricanes' fourth loss in this stretch came against the Vancouver Canucks, with a final score of 3-4. Fans took to social media to share their opinions, with one humorously noting,

"Been playing more like a tropical storm recently," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan raised questions about the coaching staff, suggesting, "

"Coach's seat getting a little hot? And I don't mean in the romantic manner."

Expand Tweet

Adding a touch of humor, one fan mentioned a player's departure, stating:

"Bunting is quitting the team. Heading back to a REAL franchise (Toronto)."

This playful jab refers to Michael Bunting, a Canadian professional ice hockey winger for Carolina, who is playfully teased about returning to Toronto.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Hurricane navigates this challenging period, fans are eagerly anticipating how the team will respond and whether the player-only meeting will serve as a catalyst for a turnaround in their performance.

Hurricanes lost 3-4 to Canucks on Saturday

On Saturday, Elias Pettersson's clinching goal at 3:29 of the third period gave the NHL's Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves as the Canucks won their second game in a row to improve to 18-9-1.

Pettersson not only scored but also assisted twice, while Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, and J.T. Miller also found the net for Vancouver. Jordan Martinook, Brady Skjei, and Stefan Noesen scored for the Hurricane, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss, bringing their record to 14-12-1.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour expressed frustration over defensive lapses contributing to goals and emphasized the need for tighter play, especially against formidable opponents.

“We gave them two goals," Rod Brind’Amour said. "Just lack of coverage, just standing there watching the guy tap it in and that can’t happen against any team, especially a good team that knows how to play and plays hard.”

The game showcased the Canucks' improved speed and cohesive team play, according to coach Rick Tocchet.