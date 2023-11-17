"Please for the love of God. Send Juulsen to the moon please": Vancouver Canucks fans react after 5-2 loss to Flames

In the aftermath of a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks fans expressed a mix of disappointment and frustration. The Canucks, who had been on an impressive streak with seven wins in their last eight games, faced a formidable challenge in the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Elias Lindholm's standout performance, registering a goal and two assists, played a crucial role in the Flames' victory. Despite efforts from Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander, the Canucks couldn't overcome Calgary's offensive prowess, ultimately succumbing to the 5-2 defeat.

The post-game reactions from fans have been particularly critical of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen, who is reportedly facing a barrage of negative comments due to his perceived poor performance during the game. Fans, accustomed to the team's recent success, are grappling with the unexpected setback and are quick to voice their concerns on social media:

It's essential to note that sports fandom can be passionate and emotional, with reactions often amplified in the wake of a loss. As the Canucks navigate the highs and lows of the season, fan sentiments will likely continue to fluctuate, showcasing the fervent dedication that defines hockey culture in Vancouver.

Calgary Flames ignite in high-octane showdown, defeating Vancouver Canucks

In a dynamic clash between Vancouver and Calgary, the Canucks took an early lead as Elias Pettersson rifled a one-timer on the power play, courtesy of J.T. Miller's precise pass at 9:38 in the opening frame. However, MacKenzie Weegar responded for the Flames, leveling the score 1-1 with a top-corner shot past goaltender DeSmith at 17:55.

Calgary seized control in the second period, with Dillon Dube tapping a loose puck to put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 10:49. Moments later, during a four-on-four situation, Noah Hanifin widened the gap to 3-1 with a skillful drive and shot at 19:24.

The Canucks faced an uphill battle in the third period, with Jonathan Huberdeau extending Calgary's lead to 4-1 at 5:53, breaking his 12-game goal drought. Vancouver's Hoglander managed to cut the deficit to 4-2 at 10:06 by redirecting a point shot past Markstrom's blocker.

In the dying minutes, the Flames sealed the victory when Elias Lindholm found the empty net off a precise pass from Huberdeau at 18:08, concluding the game with a 5-2 score. This marked a significant moment for Lindholm, who broke an 11-game goal drought with this clinching play. Calgary's strategic prowess and timely goals proved insurmountable for Vancouver in a game filled with momentum swings.