"Please print this out and frame it" - Fans react to hilarious interaction between Marc-Andre Fleury and NHL reporter

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury recently showcased a lighter side of a player-reporter exchange with a humorous text message sent to The Athletic's senior writer, Rob Rossi.

The amusing incident unfolded when Fleury decided to share a playful anecdote with Rossi. In a text message, the veteran goaltender greeted Rossi with a casual "Hello Rob Rossi" before diving into the lighthearted revelation. Fleury texted,

"Hello rob rossi, quick fun fact. We have a guy on our team call Marco rossi, last game I played, after he made a nice pass, I said nice pass rob rossi haha"

Rossi, finding the exchange too entertaining not to share, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a screenshot of Fleury's text message. The caption read,

"Funny story from Marc-Andre Fleury via text last week:"

Rossi invited his followers into the amusing exchange between him and the Wild goaltender. The response from NHL fans was immediate and filled with delight.

One fan suggested,

"Rob, please print this out and frame it please"

Another observant fan highlighted the humor in Fleury's opening line, noting,

"I like how he started the text with, 'Hello Rob Rossi'"

It prompted Rossi to respond with a playful remark about Fleury's habit of combining both of his names into one word.

The banter continued as a fan expressed concern about Rossi's response, stating,

"I hope you texted him back. If you just left him with the thumbs up, I imagine he’d be upset."

This delightful exchange not only showcased Marc-Andre Fleury's playful personality but also demonstrated the unique and unexpected ways in which players and reporters can connect beyond the confines of the NHL game.

Pittsburgh crowd's wild reaction to Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury, the beloved goaltender with three Stanley Cup championships in Pittsburgh, returned to face the Penguins with the Minnesota Wild. Despite the anticipation of a warm reception from Penguins fans, Fleury expressed a desire to avoid the chants for him to enter the game, prioritizing his current team's success.

Fleury said after his Minnesota Wild lost to the Penguins 4-3:

“I didn’t want to hear it. Because I wanted us to win and our guys to do well, right? That’s always the most important. But it’s still … I’m looking for the right word. It’s weird, but a good feeling."

Fleury, now in his 20th NHL season and approaching 1,000 regular-season contests, has left an enduring legacy as a goalie. While he didn't have the chance to mark personal milestones in Pittsburgh, his impact on the city and the Penguins' was evident.