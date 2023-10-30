Police investigating Adam Johnson's death resulting from horrifying on-ice incident

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson.

Johnson died during a freak incident on Sunday after being cut by a skate blade during a hockey game on Saturday. The former NHL player was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

In the game against the Sheffield Steelers, Johnson was cut on the neck by a skate blade and unfortunately died due to the cut. It was heartbreaking news and now the Police are looking into the death, according to the BBC.

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries. Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing. We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries," a Police spokesperson said.

According to the Police, it is normal procedure for an investigation to be opened following an incident being reported. Along with them, the Sheffield City Council confirmed their health and safety team is also assisting with the investigation.

"Firstly, our thoughts are with Adam's family, friends and teammates at this very sad and difficult time. Our health and safety team is helping South Yorkshire Police with their investigation and will assist wherever necessary."

Following Adam Johnson's shocking death, the EIHL postponed all games on Sunday.

Adam Johnson's hockey career

Adam Johnson went undrafted in the NHL Draft after playing college hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

After his time in college, Johnson attended the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect development camp. He then signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on July 6, 2017, to end his collegiate career.

Johnson had a great first season in the AHL, as he was the second-leading scorer for his team and ended up getting called up to the NHL to make his debut on March 21, 2019. In total, he played 13 NHL games and recorded one goal.

After the 2019-20 season, Johnson signed in Europe but opted to return to the AHL in 2021. He played two more seasons in the AHL before signing in Europe and was in his first season with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL.