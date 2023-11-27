"Pounding the Ducks felt good": Edmonton Oilers fans rejoice 8-2 thrashing of Anaheim behind Connor McDavid's five-point night

The Edmonton Oilers delivered a resounding 8-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks, igniting a wave of celebration among their devoted fanbase. The triumph, led by the exceptional performance of superstar Connor McDavid, prompted the team to take to Twitter to share the joyous news. In a tweet captioned

"BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN The #Oilers defeat the Ducks by a score of 8-2 at @RogersPlace. #LetsGoOilers"

Edmonton Oilers fanstook to social media, reflecting their elation and renewed optimism that this impressive victory brought to the Edmonton faithful.

One fan voiced their satisfaction, acknowledging the frustration experienced throughout the season but reveling in the sweet taste of victory against the Anaheim Ducks. The fan remarked,

"After all the frustration that we’ve felt this season, pounding the Ducks felt really good igig test with Vegas coming up, hopefully the boys take momentum into that one while continuing to play the simple game that they’ve played in their last two. Huge dub, boys, congrats!!"

Another fan succinctly declared,

"We are sooooo back,"

The elation among supporters was palpable, with one fan expressing the revival of team spirit and enthusiasm with the words,

"The last 2 games brought back some life into this team. Now Play that la bamba baby!"

Edmonton Oilers' dominant 8-2 win over Ducks

Edmonton cruised to a commanding 8-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in today's game. The first period showcased a flurry of action, with Max Jones opening the scoring for the Ducks at 3:32 with a wrist shot, assisted by Brett Leason and Urho Vaakanainen.

Edmonton Oilers quickly responded, leveling the score at 1-1 just over a minute later, courtesy of Evander Kane's wrist shot, assisted by Connor Brown and the prolific Leon Draisaitl.

The offensive showcase continued for Edmonton in the first period, as Max Jones netted his second goal of the game, only to be followed by goals from Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman.

Edmonton dominated the second period as well, with James Hamblin and Zach Hyman extending the lead to 6-2. In the third period, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm sealed the victory with two more goals, securing the 8-2 win for Edmonton.

The offensive powerhouse of Edmonton Oilers was evident throughout the game, with key contributions from star players like McDavid, Hyman, and Draisaitl. The win further solidifies the Oilers' position in the standings, and they will look to carry this momentum into upcoming matchups.