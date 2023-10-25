"Poverty franchise" - NHL fans blast Senators HC D.J. Smith over controversial goalie decision

NHL fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment over a controversial goalie decision made by Ottawa Senators Head Coach D.J. Smith.

Buffalo Hockey Moments, a prominent source for hockey news and updates, shared a post on their Twitter account. They shed light on the apparent lack of communication surrounding the decision. The tweet read:

"Nobody told Forsberg that he wasn't playing the 3rd period. Hamonic had to come over and tell him #LetsGoBuffalo #GoSensGo."

Expand Tweet

This single tweet became a focal point for fans to voice their opinions on Twitter.

One fan expressed his disbelief, saying:

"Poverty franchise, how do you not communicate that before he gets back to the crease?"

Expand Tweet

"Will always be a micky mouse organization."

Expand Tweet

"lol loser franchise."

Expand Tweet

"That's embarrassing"

Expand Tweet

"Bush league. I feel bad for the goalie"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Relief for Ottawa Senators fans as Brady Tkachuk escapes suspension

The Ottawa Senators can now rest easy. They have been informed that forward Brady Tkachuk will not face any repercussions for his late-game instigator penalty incurred during a fight with Buffalo Sabres' Alex Tuch. Notably, head coach D.J. Smith will also not be fined in connection with this incident.

Typically, instigator penalties in such situations result in automatic suspensions to discourage late-game altercations. However, the Senators managed to avoid the suspension despite Tkachuk's penalty, which was lifted after an appeal.

This news comes as a relief for Ottawa fans who were worried that their star forward might face disciplinary action. Brady Tkachuk has been in excellent form, leading the team in goal-scoring with four goals in the first six games of the season and adding two assists, maintaining a point-per-game scoring rate.

His consistency aligns with his performance from the previous season when he scored 35 goals and 83 points in 82 games. Additionally, Tkachuk amassed 126 penalty minutes last season, ranking him as the third-highest in the league.