In a recent matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators, star forward Kirill Kaprizov found himself at the center of controversy following a hit to the head of Alexandre Carrier.

The incident occurred at the 12:30 mark in the first period, resulting in a two-minute penalty for interference against Kaprizov. Nashville coach Andrew Brunette didn't mince words when expressing his discontent with the hit and lack of action taken by the officials:

"I didn't like it at all. I thought it was a little predatory hit to the head. Obvious. With no puck. But, not much I can do about it. I don't ref."

Captain Roman Josi echoed Brunette's sentiments, deeming Kirill Kaprizov's hit as unnecessary and dangerous:

"I thought it was a bad hit. He's in a vulnerable position, and there's no reason for Kaprizov to hit him there. Hits him right in the head. I think those are the kind of hits you don't want in the game. The way I saw it, I thought it was a really bad hit."

Despite the controversial incident, the Minnesota Wild beat the Predators 6-1. The fallout from Kirill Kaprizov's hit, though, serves as a reminder of the debate surrounding player safety in professional hockey.

Coaches and players alike have been long advocating for stricter measures to protect athletes from potentially dangerous plays.

Ryan O'Reilly shares concerns over Kirill Kaprizov's hit on carrier

Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly weighed in on Kirill Kaprizov's hit on Alexandre Carrier, expressing his concerns about the apparent head contact.

O'Reilly, who was actively engaged with the referees during the game, revealed his frustration with the lack of a review for the play.

"I was talking to the referee, and I said there was head contact," O'Reilly said.

"It should've been reviewed. I asked them to review it, and they didn't seem it was possible. I don't know if they made a mistake or not. That was a dangerous play and gets out of the game for that. That could have changed the game too with a five-minute major," he added.