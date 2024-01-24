"Predictably useless and costing his team": Habs fans flame Arber Xhekaj as defenseman's NHL return ends in loss to arch rivals Ottawa Senators

Arber Xhekaj's awaited NHL comeback didn't pan out as planned. Falling short of the­ Montreal Canadiens fans' high hopes, the­ defenseman found himse­lf in hot water. Called up from the AHL, his lackluster play in a 4-1 defeat to rivals, the­ Ottawa Senators, at the Bell Ce­ntre on Tuesday, drew much ire­ from fans.

The defenseman's stats for the game revealed a lack of impact. With zero points, a plus/minus rating of +1 and only two shots on goal, Arber Xhekaj's contribution fell short of the mark. The Senators' dominance overshadowed his ice time of 16:25, leaving fans frustrated.

The disappointment was magnified by the fact that Xhekaj had been recalled to bolster the struggling Canadiens, enduring a three-game losing streak and getting outscored 19-7 in the process. Habs faithful had expected more from the defenseman, who managed just one goal and two assists in the 18 games played for the team.

For now, the defenseman finds himself in the crosshairs of disappointed fans, who had hoped for a triumphant return but instead witnessed a lackluster performance:

Jake Allen made 24 saves for the Canadiens but it wasn't enough to overcome the Senators' offensive prowess. On the Senators' side, Shane Pinto emerged as a standout player, scoring his first goal of the season. Ridly Greig, Jake Sanderson, and Mathieu Joseph also contributed to the Senators' success, further dampening the spirits of the frustrated Habs fans.

Arber Xhekaj's NHL return overshadowed by Ottawa's 4-1 victory over Canadiens

The action was quick on the night and the­ athletic displays were impressive. Ottawa se­ized control early, thanks to Greig. With a swift strike­ at 7:45 in the first, he nette­d a goal. A rebounded shot off Brannstrom's robust one-time­r from the point set him up. That put Ottawa ahead, 1-0.

The Senators didn't stop there, with Sanderson extending the lead to 2-0 at 8:26 with a precise wrist shot from the slot. Pinto added to the Canadiens' woes during 4-on-4 play in the second period, receiving a perfectly executed stretch pass from Giroux and converting it into a breakaway goal at 6:22, making it 3-0 for Ottawa.

Montreal fought back, and Kovacevic managed to cut the lead to 3-1 with a well-placed shot from the point through traffic at 12:31 in the third period. Despite their efforts, the Canadiens couldn't stage a comeback, and Joseph sealed the victory for the Senators with an empty-net goal at 17:33, securing a 4-1 final score.