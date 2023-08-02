"Pretty pathetic" - NHL fans thrash Radko Gudas' reason for turning down Canadian giants

NHL defenseman Radko Gudas recently got trolled on social media by fans for not accepting offers from renowned Canadian teams for fear of media scrutiny.

NHL fans shamed hockey players like Gudas for not liking media scrums. They appreciated the NBA athletes who enjoy media coverage and are also capable of taking much pressure after each game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

TheyCallMeCarl @XRAY_SPECKs @ARHockeyStats @DenikSport In the NBA guys seek out the attention and higher pressure markets.



NHLers like Gudas are pretty pathetic in that regard.

Steven @JumboTVv @ARHockeyStats @DenikSport This once again proves how NBA players are on another level when it comes to toughness. NBA players run to the biggest markets. NHL athletes that rely on their fans to give them these salaries just want to hide in the sand. What a bunch of softies lol.

The 33-year-old hockey star expressed his reluctance to join Canadian teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is despite him getting suitable contract offers from them.

Radko Gudas underwent an unexpected trip with the Florida Panthers during this season's playoffs, guiding them to an incredible run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

His experiences with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs, though, had a significant influence on how he felt about playing for a Canadian team. Gudas was so affected by the strong spotlight and media coverage of those games that he was reluctant to consider joining a Canadian NHL team.

Some fans considered him even undeserving to join the Canadian giants, unlike Nick Suzuki and Morgan Rielly.

Marie @mariezo34 @ARHockeyStats @DenikSport Even after half the fanbase turned on him, Kadri blocked a trade bc he wanted to stay in Toronto. Playing in a big Canadian market like MTL/TOR isn’t for everyone. Gotta hold on to the guys that embrace the spotlight. See Suzuki and Rielly.

Joe Smith @joesmit99633350 @ARHockeyStats @DenikSport Right...

This guy has no clue what it takes to win if he feels the pressure coming from the fanbase instead of the pressure to do his best for the team, he's not worthy to wear a ring.

He made the decision to join the Anaheim Ducks, where he could concentrate on his game without being constantly scrutinized and held to high expectations by the Canadian hockey market.

Some NHL fans even made fun of his name due to the unexpected decision. Others were seen questioning his skills on the ice. Some even trolled Gudas as soft for his unwillingness to take the media pressure.

While some Gudas fans were on their height to appreciate the player’s decision, others trolled the Canadian teams for even offering a contract to the defenseman.

AndyAnd20 @and20_andy @ARHockeyStats @DenikSport Why would the Leafs want him after he screamed in Woll’s face after the panthers won game 5

Andrew Arbuckle @Arbookla @ARHockeyStats @DenikSport I would boycott the Leafs if they signed Gudas after that round two series performance.

Ducks fans should be happy signing veteran NHL defenseman Radko Gudas

By signing defenseman Radko Gudas to a three-year deal with an average annual value of $4 million, the Anaheim Ducks made a big statement in the NHL. Gudas' aggressive and hard play style on the blue line was crucial to the Florida Panthers' stunning run to the Stanley Cup Finals the season before.

In contrast to the team's young offensive players like Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and Leo Carlsson, he gives the Ducks a significant asset. The team's defensive strength will get a powerful new dimension from Gudas's tough presence and mentorship.

Besides the strategic defensive mechanism, Gudas’ penalty-killing impact and vast fan base can help the Ducks establish a significant position on the ice. As fans await seeing Radko Gudas play for the team, his skill sets and grip over the puck are anticipated to benefit the Ducks' pursuit of success in the league.