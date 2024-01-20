"Prime years being wasted" - NHL fans left dismayed over analyst's take on Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff ambitions 

The Toronto Maple Leafs' route to the Stanley Cup has always piqued fans' interest. The recent statements made by NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman on the "32 Thoughts Podcast" have further ignited the debate.

"I think Toronto is thinking bigger picture, I don't think this is about this year anymore, I think they're thinking about where they are going," Friedman said. "I really wonder if deep down, that as an organization they're saying, we are not good enough to win this year.”

One fan commented on Friedman’s assertion:

“I just don’t get it. Some of the most top talent in the league there and they don’t have enough? Prime years being wasted.”

The Maple Leafs have a 22-13-8 record. Despite a recent 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames, the Maple Leafs have only secured one win in their last five games.

Friedman's assertion that the Leafs may not see themselves as contenders this year has sparked varied reactions from the fans.

Here are some fan reactions to Friedman’s take on the Maple Leafs:

Toronto Maple Leafs' successful challenge leads to win over Flames

In the recent game between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs, a game-tying goal was disallowed after a challenge from the Leafs. The disallowed goal was the result of Blake Coleman's hand pass.

The controversial ruling revolved around whether Coleman intentionally used his hand to pass the puck to his teammate, Jordan Oesterle.

NHL Rule 67 says:

“A player shall be permitted to stop or ‘bat’ a puck in the air with his open hand, or push it along the ice with his hand and the play shall not be stopped unless, in the opinion of the on-ice officials, he has directed the puck to a teammate.”

At the beginning of the game, the Flames showed a strong performance, mainly by Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri. However, Auston Matthews from the Leafs turned things around with a hat trick and an assist, shifting the momentum in favor of Toronto.

Andrew Mangiapane’s efforts brought the Flames close. Unfortunately, the disallowed goal resulted in the Toronto Maple Leafs’s win.