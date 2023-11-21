Prince Harry follows grandmother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps, continues royal NHL tradition

In a captivating display of royal sportsmanship, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, took center stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver as he performed the ceremonial puck drop before the Canucks faced off against the San Jose Sharks. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the Prince, an ice hockey enthusiast, received a warm welcome from Canucks fans eager to witness this regal hockey moment.

Prince Harry Drops Ceremonial Puck in Vancouver, Sets Stage for 2025 Invictus Games

The ceremonial puck drop featured Prince Harry orchestrating the puck's descent between Sharks forward Tomas Hertl and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. The crowd erupted in cheers as the ceremonial gesture marked the intersection of royalty and the fast-paced world of ice hockey.

The presence of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the game added a touch of royal elegance to the proceedings. The royal couple, known for their philanthropic efforts, exemplified their commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity and empowerment.

The ceremonial puck drop was attended by not only hockey enthusiasts but also local Indigenous leaders Premier David Eby and Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sports Minister Lana Popham. Their presence underscored the event's broader impact, bridging communities and fostering unity.

Late Queen Elizabeth was also fond of the sport of hockey, and dropped the puck in a game between the same two teams nearly 21 years ago, between NHL legends Markus Naslund and Mike Ricci.

Beyond the ceremonial faceoff, Prince Harry's visit to Vancouver held deeper significance. As the founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, he was in town to tour Vancouver and Whistler, which are slated to host the 2025 Invictus Games. Scheduled from February 8 to 16, 2025. The Invictus Games will bring together injured, sick, and wounded veterans from around the globe to compete in adaptive sporting events.

Rogers Arena, the very stage where Prince Harry dropped the puck, will play a pivotal role in this inspiring event by hosting the closing ceremony. The arena, already a hub for passionate hockey fans, will transform into a symbol of resilience and camaraderie as athletes showcase their indomitable spirit.

As Prince Harry left his mark on the ice in Vancouver, the anticipation for the 2025 Invictus Games reached new heights. With Rogers Arena set to host the closing ceremony, the city is poised to become a beacon of inspiration, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit and the power of athletic competition in overcoming adversity.