Hopeful Chicago Blackhawks player turned war veteran receives heartwarming tribute 

In a poignant and heartwarming ceremony, the Chicago Blackhawks recently honored Joseph Foltman Jr.

A Vietnam War veteran, Foltman's life took an unexpected turn when he chose to enlist instead of pursuing a tryout with the Blackhawks in 1967. Foltman, now 74, has finally received the recognition he almost missed out on five decades ago.

Foltman's tale is one of sacrifice, patriotism, and the twists of fate that shape our lives. Despite boasting about his potential as a goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks, most people doubted Foltman's claims. His proof—a letter from former Blackhawks general manager Tommy Ivan—had been lost when he decided to hang up his skates and answer the call of duty in Vietnam.

The three-paragraph letter, yellowed and stained with the passage of time, was discovered by the son of an ex-girlfriend in his grandmother's attic. Dated February 28, 1967, the letter was an invitation from Ivan to Foltman, expressing interest in his hockey skills and offering a chance at a tryout. According to Mack Liederman of Block Club Chicago, Ivan wrote in the letter:

“If you have the ability, you will catch the eye of some scouts, and in turn, will be contacted.”

50 years later, Foltman was reunited with this piece of his past. His daughter, Amber Shoedel, shared his story with the USO of Illinois, which eventually reached the Blackhawks. Touched by Foltman's story, the NHL team arranged a special visit to honor the veteran.

"Biggest thrill of my life" - Joseph Foltman on being honored by Chicago Blackhawks

Foltman, accompanied by his family and friends, drove from Caledonia, Illinois, to the United Center to join the team he had once dreamed of playing for.

The Blackhawks players, coaches, and managers presented Foltman with a framed jersey bearing his name and the old hockey number that could have defined his career.

For Foltman, the emotional moment brought closure. He said:

"Receiving that jersey, it was the biggest thrill of my life. It hit home. I could only manage to say, 'Finally.'"

During the morning skate, Foltman sat on the bench with the Chicago Blackhawks, absorbing tips from fellow goalkeepers. In the final period of the evening's game, the crowd rose to give Foltman the cheers he had missed out on half a century ago.