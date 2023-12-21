"Probably Toronto, no?" - NHL fans react as clamor grows around potential Patrick Kane trade at deadline

Considering Detroit Red Wings' recent struggles, the acquisition of former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane was expected to inject vitality into the team. Fans have reacted to speculation of Kane's possible trade at the deadline.

As the losses continued to mount, so has the scrutiny surrounding Kane's performances in his new jersey. The Red Wings' 5-2 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets only intensified the questions about the impact of Kane's presence on the ice.

Kane, once a dominant force on the Chicago Blackhawks roster, has found the transition to the Red Wings challenging, and his plays have failed to meet the expectations of fans.

In the loss to the Jets, Kane managed a goal and an assist, but it was evident that his contributions were not enough to lift the team from its recent slump. The Red Wings' skid stands at four straight defeats and seventh in their last eight outings.

The disappointment with Patrick Kane's performance has sparked speculation and discussions among NHL fans and analysts. Nick Alberga, host and director of Leafs Morning Take at The Nation Network, took to X to share his thoughts, asking the question many are contemplating.

"So, where's Patrick Kane going at the deadline?"

The tweet ignited a flurry of responses from hockey enthusiasts, offering their take on the potential trade destination for the struggling star. One tweeted:

"Probably TOR, no? He was already considering going to begin with."

Another chimed in:

"Why did he pick that team? I don’t get it"

Contrary to the trade speculation, a staunch fan of the Red Wings said:

"Staying in Detroit; we just lost 2 goalies, they have played a lot of games."

Amidst the speculation, a more neutral fan added a touch of humor:

"Which team is he going to put into slump mode next?"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The fate of Patrick Kane and his future destination remain uncertain, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see what happens as the trade deadline approaches.

Patrick Kane's two-pointer against the Winnipeg Jets goes in vain

Despite Patrick Kane's impressive performance, contributing two points, with a goal and an assist, in the Detroit Red Wings' game against the Winnipeg Jets, the Wings fell short with a 5-2 loss.

Gabe Vilardi led the Jets with a goal and two assists, showcasing his prowess with five goals and five assists in his last four games after returning from a knee injury. Despite Kane's efforts, which included converting a rebound shot, Detroit couldn't overcome Winnipeg's offensive firepower.