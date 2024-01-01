"Proof that Elvis is still alive!" - NHL fans react as Vegas Knights players turn up to 2024 Winter Classic in perfect Elvis Presley costumes

The Winter Classic took an unexpected turn this year as the Vegas Golden Knights added a touch of Las Vegas flair to the festivities.

The team arrived at the event dressed as Elvis Presley impersonators, turning heads and capturing the attention of NHL fans across the league. They shared a video post on X with the caption:

"ELVIS HAS ENTERED THE BUILDING"

Th Knights' Elvis Presley impersonator ensemble proved to be a hit among NHL fans, sparking laughter, excitement and a touch of regret for those who couldn't witness the spectacle in person. Here are some reactions:

It didn't take long for the reactions to start pouring in. Among the responses, one fan expressed their excitement with a touch of humor:

"Proof that Elvis is still alive! GO KNIGHTS GO!"

Another conveyed their delight with a simple yet heartfelt message:

"I don’t know why but I just love this so much hahaha."

The Vegas Golden Knights' bold choice of attire drew a response from a fan who couldn't help but express their enthusiasm:

"So fu**ing great! Haha."

However, not everyone was thrilled, as one fan lamented their decision not to attend the game:

"DAMNIT! Why didn’t I go to this game???"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

NHL Winter Classic Showdown

The NHL Winter Classic on Monday will feature an exciting game between the Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) and the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) at T-Mobile Park.

Scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET faceoff, the game will be broadcast live on TNT, with streaming options available on platforms like DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. The Golden Knights enter with an impressive 3.32 goals per game.

They boast key players like Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and William Karlsson. Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev and defensemen Brayden McNabb and Alex Pietrangelo have also contributed significantly. In contrast, the Kraken, averaging 2.65 goals per game, rely on top-line players Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jared McCann.

The head-to-head record favors the Golden Knights, who have won eight of the nine meetings, with an average of 3.8 goals per game compared to the Kraken's 1.8.