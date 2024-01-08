"Puck was literally kicked in": Detroit Red Wings' controversial game-winner has Anaheim Ducks fans livid after 3-2 loss 

In a tense and closely contested match between the Detroit Red Wings and the Anaheim Ducks, emotions reached a boiling point with a controversial game-winning goal.

The decisive moment occurred with just 1:11 minutes left in the third period, as Michael Rasmussen of the Red Wings found the back of the net, securing a 3-2 victory over the Ducks. Assists for the goal were credited to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, but it was the nature of the play that sparked outrage among Anaheim's passionate fan base.

Almost immediately, reactions from NHL fans flooded social media platforms, highlighting the contentious nature of the goal. One disgruntled fan exclaimed:

"Puck was literally kicked in, I swear the league hates Anaheim."

Another fan injected a dose of humor into the situation, sarcastically stating:

"How does this league call that a goal lololol most kicked in I've seen all season long."

A third fan offered a more nuanced perspective, saying:

"Kicking motion looks pretty distinct there tbh."

Detroit Red Wings' 3-2 victory against the Ducks

The Detroit Red Wings secured a 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks, extending their winning streak to three NHL games. Michael Rasmussen scored the decisive goal with just 1:07 remaining, redirecting the puck off his left skate into the Ducks' goal off a pass from Moritz Seider. Despite a review, the goal was allowed as no kicking motion was detected.

The Detroit Red Wings' success on this California road trip marked their third consecutive win in January, matching their total wins from the final 13 games of December. Joe Veleno and Dylan Larkin also contributed goals, while goaltender Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

For the Ducks, Trevor Zegras scored twice, and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves as starting goalie John Gibson was sidelined with an illness. Despite an early lead with a goal from Zegras just 20 seconds into the game, the Ducks couldn't maintain momentum.

Anaheim concluded a challenging eight-game homestand with a record of 1-6-1 and now faces six consecutive road games. The game included notable performances, such as Troy Terry's assist after returning from an upper-body injury and Cam Fowler tying Steve Rucchin for the fifth most points in Ducks history with his assist.

The Anaheim Ducks weathered a late Detroit Red Wings power play but succumbed to the go-ahead goal in the final minutes. The absence of forward Max Jones, who was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, added to the challenges faced by the Ducks in this matchup.