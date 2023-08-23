The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug.23 is now available to play. The grid for the day is presented by a special guest puzzle master, Arda Ocal.

Every day, Puckdoku delivers a new 3x3 puzzle, consisting of teams and stats. The NHL grid for the day is yet another distinguished quiz that will need some deep knowledge of the National Hockey League to solve.

The pattern for today's NHL grid is traditional, with the first two rows required to be solved by naming players for two teams. The third row for the day consists of stats where participants are required to name players with 40-plus playoff career games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 23

Claude Giroux is the answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Sillinger.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Grid 3: Name a player with 40-plus playoff career games to play for the Arizona Coyotes during their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Smith.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Osgood.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Arnott.

Grid 6: Name a player with 40-plus playoff career games to play for the St.Louis Blues during their career.

Correct Answer: Brett Hull.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders during their career?

Correct Answer: Garth Snow.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Hal Gill.

Grid 9: Name a player with 40-plus playoff career games to play for the Philadelphia Flyers during their career.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.