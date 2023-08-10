Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 10 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Thursday, August 10, is now out to play, marking the 41st day of the popular 3x3 puzzle game.

Puckdoku's third row for the day, as it often does, has stat columns, where users have to demonstrate their knowledge by naming NHL players with 200-plus career goals for specific teams.

Meanwhile, the initial two rows in today's NHL grid are the same, naming players for both teams. If you face trouble recalling players, you can enter the names listed below to get an immaculate score of 9.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 10

Evander Kane is the answer to Grid 5

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?

Correct Answer: Ville Leino

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Pronger

Grid 3: Which Philadelphia Flyers player has scored 200-plus career goals?

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the San Jose Sharks and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?

Correct Answer: Aaron Dell

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Evander Kane

Grid 6: Which San Jose Sharks player has scored 200-plus career goals?

Correct Answer: Patrick Marleau

Grid 7: Which player has played for both the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?

Correct Answer: Dominik Hasek

Grid 8: Which player has played for both the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Cam Talbot

Grid 9: Which Ottawa Senators player has scored 200-plus career goals?

Correct Answer: Jason Spezza