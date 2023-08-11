Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 11 answers you need to know

The Puckdu NHL Grid for Friday, August 11, is now live, marking the 42nd day of the engaging 3x3 hockey trivia game. Every day, Puckdoku delivers a new unique grid that tests hockey fans' knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL grid for the day is yet another interesting quiz that will keep users quizzed. The first two rows, as usual, are the same: to name players who have turned up for two specific teams.

The third row and the bottom line in today's NHL grid, meanwhile, is quite interesting, as users are tasked to name Canadian national players and recall goalies for specific teams.

Corey Perry, Patrick Roy and Brent Burns are some of the notable answers to today's grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 11

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and the LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Jari Kurri

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Correct Answers: David Perron

Grid 3: Name a Canadian national to play for the Anaheim Ducks.

Correct Answer: Corey Perry

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Sean Burke

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Jordan Staal

Grid 6: Name a Canadian national to play for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Correct Answers: Brent Burns

Grid 7: Name a goalie to play for the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Jonathan Quick

Grid 8: Name a goalie to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Marc-Andre Fleury

Grid 9: Name any Canadian national goalie to play in the National Hockey League.

Correct Answer: Patrick Roy