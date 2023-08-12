Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 12 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Saturday, August 12, is now out to play online. The grid for the day is yet another distinguished 3x3 puzzle that will require some added knowledge to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

The first two rows for the day, as usual, comprises of same grid, where participants are required to test their knowledge by naming players to turn up for two teams.

On the other hand, the third row of today's NHL Grid will test participants' knowledge of rookie players, as they are asked to complete the grid by naming Calder Trophy winners for specific teams.

Meanwhile, the bottom line is comprised of stats to name players to score 50-plus points in a single season for specific teams.

Patrick Roy, Nathan MacKinnon and Bobby Orr are some of the notable answers to today's NHL grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 12

Nathan MacKinnon is the answer to Grid 3

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Patrick Roy.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyson Jost.

Grid 3: Name a Calder Trophy winner for the Colorado Avalanche.

Correct Answer: Nathan MacKinnon.

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Reilly.

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Haula.

Grid 6: Name a Calder Trophy winner for the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: Bobby Orr.

Grid 7: Which player has recorded 50-plus points with the Montreal Canadiens in a single season?

Correct Answer: Nick Suzuki.

Grid 8: Which player has recorded 50-plus points with the Minnesota Wild in a single season?

Correct Answer: Kirill Kaprizov.

Grid 9: Name a Calder Trophy winner to record 50-plus points in a single season.

Correct Answer: Matty Beniers.