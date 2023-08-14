Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 14 answers you need to know

Puckdoku NHL Grid Game 45 is now available to play online. The August 14 grid is yet another intriguing 3x3 puzzle that will have participants guessing the correct answers to achieve an immaculate score of nine.

Today's Puckdoku NHL grid is completely different and will require a bit more additional knowledge as participants are not required to answer players for both teams - instead, they are required to identify Olympic medalists for specific teams.

The teams in the grid include the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, and Chicago Blackhawks. Brian Rafalski, Patrick Kane, and Ryan Kesler are some of the answers for today's grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 14

Grid 1: Name an Olympic Silver medalist to play for the New Jersey Devils during their career.

Correct Answer: Brian Rafalski.

Grid 2: Name an Olympic Gold medalist to play for the New Jersey Devils during their career.

Correct Answer: Martin Brodeur.

Grid 3: Name an Olympic Bronze medalist to play for the New Jersey Devils during their career.

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Grid 4: Name an Olympic Silver medalist to play for the Vancouver Canucks during their career.

Correct Answer: Ryan Kesler.

Grid 5: Name an Olympic Gold medalist to play for the Vancouver Canucks during their career.

Correct Answer: Daniel Sedin.

Grid 6: Name an Olympic Bronze medalist to play for the Vancouver Canucks during their career.

Correct Answer: Sami Salo.

Grid 7: Name an Olympic Silver medalist to play for the Chicago Blackhawks during their career.

Correct Answer: Patrick Kane.

Grid 8: Name an Olympic Gold medalist to play for the Chicago Blackhawks during their career.

Correct Answer: Patrick Sharp.

Grid 9: Name an Olympic Bronze medalist to play for the Chicago Blackhawks during their career.

Correct Answer: Dominik Hasek.