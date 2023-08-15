Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 15 answers you need to know

Game 45 of the Puckdoku NHL Grid has been released. The August 15 grid comprises some intriguing cross-sections that will demand participants' skills and knowledge to solve it in one go.

Nevertheless, participants can still start over from the beginning if they fail to solve the grid on the first try.

Coming back to today's NHL grid, the third row needs participants to fill out the stats section by naming players with 200-plus career goals to play for specific teams. The first two rows, meanwhile, are identical.

Without further ado, here are the answers you can enter to complete today's Puckdoku NHL Grid in one attempt.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 15

Nikita Kucherov is the answer to Grid 6

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Sam Gagner.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Paul Coffey.

Grid 3: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Connor McDavid.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Nate Thompson.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Richard Panik.

Grid 6: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Nikita Kucherov.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings during their career?

Correct Answer: Matt Luff.

Grid 9: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: Filip Forsberg.