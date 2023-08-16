Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 16 answers you need to know

The NHL Grid by Puckdoku is a fun and engaging way to enhance your hockey knowledge. Every day, Puckdoku releases a new 3x3 grid that put participants on duty to solve the puzzle with an immaculate score of nine.

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug.16 is now live, presented by special guest puzzle master, Ryan Lambert. The grid for the day features teams in all sections where participants are tasked with naming players to play for the two teams.

Here are the answers to today's Puckdoku NHL Grid:

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 16

Dougie Hamilton is the answer to Grid 4

Grid 1: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Garry Howatt.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Smyth.

Grid 3: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Zdeno Chara.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Dougie Hamilton.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Alex Tanguay.

Grid 6: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Liut.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Lars Eller.

Grid 9: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Adam Oates.