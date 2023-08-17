Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 17 answers you need to know

The 48th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid has been released. The August 17 grid is yet another distinguished 3x3 quiz that will put hockey fans to the task of solving it in one go.

The Puckdoku NHL grid for the day follows a typical format, with the first two rows containing team cross-sections. Meanwhile, the third row of the day involves goalie stats, with participants asked to enter goaltenders with 200-plus career wins to play for specific teams.

Carey Price, Max Domi, Jakob Chychrn, and Claude Giroux are some of the answers for solving today's NHL grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 17

Carey Price is the answer to one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia during their career?

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Jakob Chychrun.

Grid 3: Name a goaltender with 200-plus career wins to play for the Ottawa Senators during their career.

Correct Answer: Brian Elliott.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Dale Hawerchuk.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Brett Hull.

Grid 6: Name a goaltender with 200-plus career wins to play for the St. Louis Blues during their career.

Correct Answer: Grant Fuhr.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Hal Gill.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Max Domi.

Grid 9: Name a goaltender with 200-plus career wins to play for the Montreal Canadiens during their career.

Correct Answer: Carey Price.