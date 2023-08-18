Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 18 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Friday, August 18 is now live, marking the 49th edition of this intriguing 3x3 daily hockey puzzle game. The grid for today features some interesting cross-sections which could test hockey fans' knowledge.

As usual, the first two rows of today's NHL grid are identical. Meanwhile, the third row for the day is a lot easier to solve as participants are required to name Stanley Cup winners to be part of specific teams. Steven Stamkos is one of the Stanley Cup winners to solve today's grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 18

Kris Letang is the answer to one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Antti Niemi.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Mats Zuccarello.

Grid 3: Name a Stanley Cup winner to play for the Dallas Stars during their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Modano.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Dominic Moore.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Brad Richards.

Grid 6: Name a Stanley Cup winner to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning during their career.

Correct Answer: Steven Stamkos.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks during their career?

Correct Answer: Nick Bonino.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Martin Straka.

Grid 9: Name a Stanley Cup winner to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins during their career.

Correct Answer: Kris Letang.