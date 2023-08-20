Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 20 answers you need to know

The 51st edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug. 20 is now live to play online. The grid for the day features some interesting columns that will require participants' deep knowledge to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

The first two rows in today's NHL grid are traditional to name players to have played for two different teams.

In the third row, meanwhile, participants have to solve the columns by naming goaltenders to record <3.00 goals-against-average (GAA) for specific teams in a single season. Jonathan Quick of the LA Kings is one of the goaltenders to do the same.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 20

Martin Brodeur #30 is the answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Owen Nolan.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Andrew Brunette.

Grid 3: Name a Minnesota Wild goaltender to post <3.00 goals-against-average (GAA) in a single season.

Correct Answer: Cam Talbot.

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Andreas Johnsson.

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Arnott.

Grid 6: Name a New Jersey Devils goaltender to post <3.00 goals-against-average (GAA) in a single season.

Correct Answer: Martin Brodeur.

Grid 7: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Jake Muzzin.

Grid 8: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Nic Dowd.

Grid 9: Name a LA Kings goaltender to post <3.00 goals-against-average (GAA) in a single season.

Correct Answer: Jonathan Quick.