Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 21 answers you need to know

Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 21 answers you need to know

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 21, 2023 07:53 GMT
Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 21
Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 21

The 52nd edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid has been released and is available to play online. The August 21 grid is comprised of some intriguing team cross-sections that could test participants' knowledge.

The first two rows and columns in today's NHL grid are identical — to name players to have played for two different teams. The final column for the day, meanwhile, is quite easy as participants are tasked to name players to record 80-plus points in a single season for specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 21

Sebastian Aho is the answer to one grid.
Sebastian Aho is the answer to one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Jim Dowd.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Arnason.

Grid 3: Name a Colorado Avalanche player to record 80-plus points in a single season.

Correct Answer: Cale Makar.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Eddie Lack.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Cam Ward.

Grid 6: Name a Carolina Hurricanes player to record 80-plus points in a single season.

Correct Answer: Sebastian Aho.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Miller.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Jamal Mayers.

Grid 9: Name a St. Louis Blues player to record 80-plus points in a single season during their career.

Correct Answer: Vladimir Tarasenko.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...