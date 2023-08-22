Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 22 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug.22 has been released and is available to play online. Every day, Puckdoku releases a new 3x3 grid that put hockey fans into the task of completing the puzzle in an attempt to accumulate an immaculate score of nine out of nine.

The NHL grid for the day marks the 53rd edition of this popular hockey trivia game. The first rows follow a traditional pattern to name players for two teams.

In the third row for today's grid, participants are required to enter World Jr. U-20 gold medalists to play for specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 22

John Marino is the answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Zach Bogosian.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Wayne Simmonds.

Grid 3: Name a World Jr. U-20 gold medalist to play for the Buffalo Sabres during their career.

Correct Answer: Tage Thompson.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Jordie Benn.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Arnott.

Grid 6: Name a World Jr. U-20 gold medalist to play for the Dallas Stars during their career.

Correct Answer: Jake Oettinger.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Brandon Tanev.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils during their career?

Correct Answer: John Marino.

Grid 9: Name a World Jr. U-20 gold medalist to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins during their career.

Correct Answer: Sidney Crosby.