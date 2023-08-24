Ice Hockey
Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 24 answers you need to know

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 24, 2023 07:39 GMT
The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug. 24 is now live to play online. Every day, the Puckdoku delivers participants a new grid with some intriguing cross-section.

Today's Puckdoku NHL grid has two stat columns in addition to the traditional columns of team cross-sections. In the third and the bottom rows, participants have to name players to score 30-plus goals/assists in a single season with specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 24

Artemi Panarin is the answer to one grid
Grid 1: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Doug Gilmour.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Guy Lafleur.

Grid 3: Name a player to score 30-plus goals for the Montreal Canadiens during their career.

Correct Answer: Steve Shutt.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Spezza.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Mika Zibanejad.

Grid 6: Name a player to score 30-plus goals for the Ottawa Senators during their career.

Correct Answer: Brady Tkachuk.

Grid 7: Name a player to score 30-plus assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs during their career.

Correct Answer: Mitchell Marner.

Grid 8: Name a player to record 30-plus assists for the New York Rangers during their career.

Correct Answer: Artemi Panarin.

Grid 9: Name an NHL player to record 30-plus goals/assists in a single season during their career.

Correct Answer: Connor McDavid.

