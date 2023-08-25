Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 25 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for August 25 is now live to play. The grid for the day features some intriguing cross-sections that will require participants with deep knowledge of the league to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

The pattern for today's NHL grid in the first two rows requires participants to name players who have played for two teams. Meanwhile, the third row and the bottom line consist of stat columns where participants are required to solve the NHL grid by naming goaltenders with 20-plus wins in a single season and players to play for one team.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 25

Connor McDavid is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Raymond Borque.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Milan Lucic.

Grid 3: Name a Boston Bruins goaltender to register 20-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Linus Ullmark.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Darcy Tucker.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Petr Klima.

Grid 6: Name a Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender to register 20-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Andrei Vasilevsky.

Grid 7: Name a player to play for the Colorado Avalanche during their entire career.

Correct Answer: Nathan MacKinnon.

Grid 8: Name a player to play for the Edmonton Oilers during their entire career.

Correct Answer: Connor McDavid.

Grid 9: Name a goaltender to play for one team and register 20-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Stuart Skinner.