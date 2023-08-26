Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 26 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug. 26 is now released, marking the 56th edition of this distinguished 3x3 puzzle. The grid for the day features some intriguing cross-sections that will need some deep knowledge of the league to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

The pattern of today's NHL grid is traditional — to name players who have played for two teams. In the third row, participants are tasked with solving the grid by naming Team Canada players to play for specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 26

Chandler Stephenson is one of the players to play for the Capitals and Golden Knights

Grid 1: Which player has played for the LA Kings and Calgary Flames during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffolli.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights during their career?

Correct Answer: Jonathan Quick.

Grid 3: Name a Team Canada player to play for the LA Kings during their career.

Correct Answer: Jeff Carter.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames during their career?

Correct Answer: Brian Elliott.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights during their career?

Correct Answer: Brad Hunt.

Grid 6: Name a Team Canada player to play for the St.Louis Blues during their career.

Correct Answer: Chris Pronger.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Calgary Flames during their career?

Correct Answer: Troy Brouwer.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights during their career?

Correct Answer: Chandler Stephenson.

Grid 9: Name a Team Canada player to play for the Washington Capitals during their career.

Correct Answer: Mike Green.