Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 27 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug. 27 has now been released. Participants can now visit the Puckdoku NHL Grid page to play this distinguished 3x3 puzzle. The grid for the day features some intriguing cross-sections that will need some deep knowledge of the league to fill out all nine puzzles correctly.

Today's Puckdoku NHL Grid arrangement in the initial two columns necessitates individuals to identify players who have been part of two different teams. Simultaneously, the third column comprises statistics that participants must unravel in the NHL grid by identifying players who achieved a Save Percentage Season of 90+ as well as players who have exclusively played for a particular team.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 27

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Stu Barnes.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Alex Goligoski.

Grid 3: Name a Dallas Stars player who achieved a Save Percentage Season of 90+.

Correct Answer: Jake Oettinger.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Patric Hornqvist.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Pascal Dupuis.

Grid 6: Name a Pittsburgh Penguins player who achieved a Save Percentage Season of 90+.

Correct Answer: Casey DeSmith.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Dan Boyle.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the San Jose Sharks and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Brent Burns.

Grid 9: Name a San Jose Sharks player who achieved a Save Percentage Season of 90+.

Correct Answer: Martin Jones.