Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 28 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for August 28 has been released, marking the 59th edition of this intriguing 3x3 puzzle.

In today's grid, participants are given the traditional Doku of naming players to play for two teams. Meanwhile, the third row and the bottom line for today comprises stat columns - one of which is to name players with 1200-plus career games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 28

#33 Zdeno Chara is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Pronger.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Joffrey Lupul.

Grid 3: Name an Anaheim Ducks player to play 1200-plus career games in the league.

Correct Answer: Teemu Selanne.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Haula.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Aaron Asham.

Grid 6: Name a New Jersey Devils player to play 1200-plus career games in the league.

Correct Answer: Martin Brodeur.

Grid 7: Name a player to play for the Carolina Hurricanes and 3-plus teams during their career.

Correct Answer: Eric Staal.

Grid 8: Name a player to play for the Philadelphia Flyers and 3-plus teams during their career.

Correct Answer: Claude Giroux.

Grid 9: Name a player to play 1200-plus career games with 3-plus teams in the league.

Correct Answer: Zdeno Chara.