Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 29 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug.29 is now live to play. The grid features some intriguing cross-sections that could test participants' knowledge to secure an immaculate score of nine.

The first two rows in today's NHL grid need to be solved by naming players who have played for the two teams. Meanwhile, the third row features stat columns - one of which is to name a player to record 80-plus points in a single season for the Washington Capitals.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 29

Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Olaf Kolzig.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Troy Brouwer.

Grid 3: Name a Washington Capitals player to record 80-plus points in a single season of their career.

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Brian Elliott.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Marian Hossa.

Grid 6: Name an Ottawa Senators player to record 80-plus points in a single season during their career.

Correct Answer: Jason Spezza.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Daren Puppa.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks during their career?

Correct Answer: Craig Anderson.

Grid 9: Name a Buffalo Sabres player to record 80-plus points in a single season during their career.

Correct Answer: Tage Thompson.