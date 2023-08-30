Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 30 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Aug.30 is now out, marking the 61st edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The grid for the day features intriguing cross-sections that could require deep knowledge to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

In today's NHL grid, the first two rows remain the same - to name players who have played for two teams. Meanwhile, in the third row, participants have been asked to name Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players to play for specific teams in the NHL.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 30

Patrick Kane is an answer to one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Zach Hyman.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Grid 3: Name an OHL player to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs during their career.

Correct Answer: Mitch Marner.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Cam Talbot.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins during their career?

Correct Answer: James Neal.

Grid 6: Name an OHL player to play for the Calgary Flames during their career.

Correct Answer: Matthew Tkachuk.

Grid 7: Name a player to record 40-plus playoff points with the Edmonton Oilers during their career.

Correct Answer: Connor McDavid.

Grid 8: Name a player to record 40-plus playoff points with the Pittsburgh Penguins during their career.

Correct Answer: Sidney Crosby.

Grid 9: Name an OHL player to record 40-plus playoff points in their NHL career.

Correct Answer: Patrick Kane.