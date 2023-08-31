Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 31 answers you need to know

The final NHL grid by Pucdoku for August has been released, marking the 62nd edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The grid for the day includes some intriguing cross-sections that could require a bit of deep knowledge to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

The pattern for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid is back to the tradition of naming players who have played for two teams.

Meanwhile, the third row consists of stat columns, one of which is to name a Detroit Red Wings player with 20-plus wins in a single season.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for August 31

Tyler Toffoli is one of the answers for today's NHL Grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Sam Gagner.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Troy Stecher.

Grid 3: Name a Detroit Red Wings player to accomplish 20-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Chris Osgood.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Minnesota Wild and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Owen Nolan.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Minnesota Wild and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Matt Johnson.

Grid 6: Name a Minnesota Wild player to accomplish 20-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Marc-Andre Fleury

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Jay Beagle.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Vancouver Canucks and LA Kings during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli.

Grid 9: Name a Vancouver Canucks player to accomplish 20-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Dan Cloutier.