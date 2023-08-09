Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 9 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Wednesday, August 9, is now available to play online. The grid for the day is delivered by a special guest puzzle master, Sean McIndoe, and the 3x3 challenge of the day offers yet another fascinating grid.

The first two rows of Wednesday's NHL grid, as usual, are identical where users are tasked to name players to play for both teams. Today's grid will roll the users way back into history as it also features three "Original Six" teams.

Meanwhile, the third row has challenged hockey fans to name players to record 200-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season with specific teams.

On that note, here are the answers to today's Puckdoku NHL Grid which can be used to fetch an immaculate score of 9.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 9

Mike Modano is the answer to Box 8

Grid 1: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan O'Reilly.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Roman Turek.

Grid 3: Which St. Louis Blues player has recorded 200-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season?

Correct Answer: Bob Gassoff.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Ed Belfour.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Marty Turco.

Grid 6: Which Chicago Blackhawks player has recorded 200-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season?

Correct Answer: Stu Grimson.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Red Kelly.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Modano.

Grid 9: Which Detroit Red Wings player has recorded 200-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season?

Correct Answer: Jim Korn.