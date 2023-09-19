Puckdoku NHL Grid: Here are the answers for September 19

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 19 is available to play, marking the 81st edition of the intriguing 3x3 daily hockey trivia game.

The NHL grid for the day features four teams. The pattern in the first two rows remains the same: to name players who have turned out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, the third row and the bottom line comprise stats, one of which is to name an LA Kings player to score 30-plus goals in a single season.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 19

Patrice Bergeron is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Max Domi.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Tyler Seguin.

Grid 3: Name a Dallas Stars player to score 30-plus goals in a singles season.

Correct Answer: Jason Robertson.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the LA Kings and Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the LA Kings and Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Grid 6: Name an LA Kings player to score 30-plus goals in a single season.

Correct Answer: Anze Kopitar.

Grid 7: Name an Arizona Coyotes player to register 30-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Shane Doan.

Grid 8: Name a Boston Bruins player to register 30-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Patrice Bergeron.

Grid 9: Name an NHL player to score 30-plus goals and assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Mikko Rantanen.