Puckdoku NHL Grid: October 3 answers you need to know

The Pukdoku NHL Grid for Oct. 3 is available to play online, marking the 94th edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.
The NHL grid for the day consists of five teams in the first two rows. The third row features stat columns, where users are required to name players who have had 400-plus career assists for specific teams.
Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Oct. 3
Grid 1: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars during their career?
Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr
Grid 2: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders during their career?
Correct Answer: Todd Bertuzzi
Grid 3: Name a Calgary Flames player to record 400-plus career assists.
Correct Answer: Theo Fleury
Grid 4: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars during their career?
Correct Answer: Steve Ott
Grid 5: Which player has played for the Buffalo Saberes and New York Islanders durign their career?
Correct Answer: Pat LaFontaine
Grid 6: Name a Buffalo Sabres player to record 400-plus career assists during their career.
Correct Answer: Gilbert Perreault
Grid 7: Which player has played for the Vancouver Cnucks and Dallas Stars during their career?
Correct Answer: Loui Eriksson
Grid 8: Which player has played for Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders during their career?
Correct Answer: Bo Horvat
Grid 9: Name a Vancouver Canucks player to record 400-plus career assists.
Correct Answer: Henrik Sedin