Puckdoku NHL Grid: October 3 answers you need to know

The Pukdoku NHL Grid for Oct. 3 is available to play online, marking the 94th edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game.

The NHL grid for the day consists of five teams in the first two rows. The third row features stat columns, where users are required to name players who have had 400-plus career assists for specific teams.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Oct. 3

Bo Horvat is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders during their career?

Correct Answer: Todd Bertuzzi

Grid 3: Name a Calgary Flames player to record 400-plus career assists.

Correct Answer: Theo Fleury

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Steve Ott

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Buffalo Saberes and New York Islanders durign their career?

Correct Answer: Pat LaFontaine

Grid 6: Name a Buffalo Sabres player to record 400-plus career assists during their career.

Correct Answer: Gilbert Perreault

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Vancouver Cnucks and Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Loui Eriksson

Grid 8: Which player has played for Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders during their career?

Correct Answer: Bo Horvat

Grid 9: Name a Vancouver Canucks player to record 400-plus career assists.

Correct Answer: Henrik Sedin