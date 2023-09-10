Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept 10 answers you need to know

The 72nd edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid has been released, featuring some intriguing cross-sections that could require a deep knowledge of the league to fetch an immaculate score of nine.
The pattern in the first two rows of today's NHL grid remains the same: name a player to play for two specific teams. Meanwhile, the third row comprises stat columns, one of which is to name a Boston Bruins player with 200-plus career goals.
Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 10
Grid 1: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues during their career?
Correct Answer: David Backes.
Grid 2: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks during their career?
Correct Answer: Shawn Thornton.
Grid 3: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the Boston Bruins.
Correct Answer: David Pastrnak.
Grid 4: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues during their career?
Correct Answer: Erik Johnson.
Grid 5: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks during their career?
Correct Answer: Teemu Selanne.
Grid 6: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the Colorado Avalanche.
Correct Answer: Joe Sakic.
Grid 7: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues during their career?
Correct Answer: Jaroslav Halak.
Grid 8: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks during their career?
Correct Answer: Jason Blake.
Grid 9: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the New York Islanders.
Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.