Puckdoku NHL Grid: Sept 10 answers you need to know

The 72nd edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid has been released, featuring some intriguing cross-sections that could require a deep knowledge of the league to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

The pattern in the first two rows of today's NHL grid remains the same: name a player to play for two specific teams. Meanwhile, the third row comprises stat columns, one of which is to name a Boston Bruins player with 200-plus career goals.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 10

David Pastrnak is an answer to one grid.

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: David Backes.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Shawn Thornton.

Grid 3: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: David Pastrnak.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Johnson.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Teemu Selanne.

Grid 6: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the Colorado Avalanche.

Correct Answer: Joe Sakic.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaroslav Halak.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks during their career?

Correct Answer: Jason Blake.

Grid 9: Name a player with 200-plus career goals to play for the New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Mike Bossy.